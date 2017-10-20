Kilkenny celebrates birth of Bahá‘u’lláh

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá‘u’lláh, the founder of the Bahá'í Faith and the bicentenary is being marked by activities and initiatives at both the local and national level.

Here in Kilkenny the celebrations are being held in the Springhill Court Hotel on Sunday October 22 and will begin at 2pm.

The short formal programme will include a brief outline of the life and vision of Bahá‘u’lláh interspersed with live music and visual pieces and will be followed by refreshments and finger food.

The event is a family friendly one with activities for children and all are “most welcome to attend”. Also in Kilkenny, an exhibition on the bicentenary is on display in MacDonagh Junction shopping center all this week.

The national administrative body of the Bahá’í Faith in Ireland has published a booklet about Bahá‘u’lláh, detailing his life and achievements.

The principles by which Bahá’í strive to live their lives include the concepts of “cooperation, reciprocity and honest consultation”.

Bahá‘u’lláh laid emphasis on the need for universal education and he said that until the equality of women and men is recognised as a reality, “the progress of civilisation will be hindered”.

National Spiritual Assembly Chairman, Brendan McNamara, says Bahá‘u’lláh “suffered greatly at the hands of the authorities because he promoted teachings which today are accepted throughout the world.”