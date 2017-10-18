Kilkenny Christmas scratch card winner bags €100,000

Christmas came early today for a Kilkenny man who won €100,000 on Christmas Countdown scratch card! This is the first top prize won on this recently launched festive game – and there’s still nine weeks to go until Christmas!

The jolly Kilkenny man could not believe his festive fortune and said: “It was a pure stroke of luck. I just saw the Christmas scratch card and thought I’d get one for the craic and next thing I knew I realised I’d won a hundred grand! I’m going to have a good Christmas with my family with the money and I’ll also do a few sensible things with it like clear bills”. He bought his winning scratch card in the Daybreak store in Kilmacow.