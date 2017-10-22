Yesteryear's Halloween "tooth bomb" warning 40 years ago in Kilkenny

The Kilkenny People reported 40 years ago this week on October 21, 1977 that "Sweets and lollies are tooth bombs".

It was a timely reminder for Halloween as a former president of the Irish Dental Association, Mr Gerry Pierse, called for more information on the packaging of sweets and more education for both children and parents of the danger to dental hygiene.

Also in the paper that week, the managing director of Bank of Ireland ‘slammed’ both the government and unions.

For more on the stories that made the "Front Pages of Yesteryear", pick up this week's Kilkenny People.