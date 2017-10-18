Kilkenny hit with another weather warning

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Kilkenny and six other counties in Leinster and all of the province of Munster.

The forecaster says "heavy rain is expected with accumulations between 30 and 50 mm possible".

The alert will be in effect for 24 hours from midnight tonight.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny County Council has warned motorists that branches and debris remain on many roads in the wake of Storm Ophelia. Please drive with caution.