Safety concerns raised again over Callan by-pass after another accident on the road

A local councillor has again raised safety concerns over the Callan by-pass after an accident on the road last week, he claimed.

The matter was raised at the October meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District by Cllr Matt Doran who said: “Another accident on the Callan by-pass this week. It's week in and week out.”

In response the local authority said: “There's nothing back from Transport Infrastructure Ireland. Gardaí will do speed checks to try and slow cars down.”

Safety concerns have been raised previously with “at least two accidents on it a month”, according to Cllr Doran.

At a previous meeting, he said: “I’ve raised the safety of it a couple of times now. There are at least two accidents on it a month and thankfully there have been no fatalities.

“Transport Infrastructure Ireland have to respond as there is a safety risk here.

“Cars are travelling at hugely fast speeds.”

Speaking previously, Director of Services at the Council, Tim Butler, says they have raised it with TII.

He said: “The main concern is in relation to speed of traffic. From a design point of view it’s hard to slow down traffic.

Cllr Doran added: “You’d have to imagine there is some traffic calming that could be done.”