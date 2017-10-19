Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, October 19

The late Gerry Griffin

The death has occurred of Gerry Griffin, Foxrock, Dublin and Kilkenny in the tender loving care of the staff at Tara Care Centre, Bray, beloved husband of Alacoque; he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters Margaret, Sharon and Eleanor (Kilmartin), son Rowland, grandchildren Patrick, Sadb, Daragh, Ben, Fionn, Aoibhin and Hugh, sons-in-law John and Dara, Niall, sisters Marie, Joan and Ann, brother Desmond, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Thursday (19th October) from 5 o’c to 7 o’c. Removal on Friday morning (20th October) to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock, arriving for 10 o’c Funeral Mass and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

The late Nora Kirwan

The death has occurred of Nora (Norrie) Kirwan (née Treacy), The Bungalow, Moycarkey, Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary and Johnstown, Kilkenny, peacefully, in the care of the staff of the Regional Hospital, Clonmel, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, brother Mike and sister Mamie. Deeply regretted by her family, Tom (Johnstown), John, Esther and Mary (Gleeson, Killinan), grandchildren Bríd, Shelly, Padraig, Eoin, Ciaran and Ciara, sister Sarah McLoughlin, daughters in law Margaret and Lorraine, son-in-law Conor, sister-in-law Mary Treacy, brother in law Tom Kirwan ( Nenagh ), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon, Road, Thurles on Thursday, 19th October, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 20th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Tom O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Tom O'Sullivan, Kiltrassy, Windgap, Kilkenny on October 17, 2017. Tom, deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary, niece Irene, nephew Richard, partner Helena, grand-nephew Richard, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Thursday, 19th October, from 5pm to 6.30pm. Followed by removal at 7pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Windgap for prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 20th October, at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.