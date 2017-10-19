Water supply will be fully back in Galmoy later today

Power has been restored to the Galmoy water supply, although it will take several hours before all users get their supply back fully.

The north Kilkenny reservoir was at 60% capacity at 10am, and a tanker supplied by the Defence Forces has been deployed to the wide area at the entrance to Galmoy Mines. The Defence Forces tanker has been on site from 10.30am today, where it will remain until tonight.

Please note, there will not be a second tanker at Galmoy village today.

Meanwhile, the following roads have since reopened to traffic following damage caused by Storm Ophelia: Stoneyford to Norelands; Ballintlea in Mullinavat; and Newchurch, Kilmoganny. The Rathpatrick cul de sac remains closed, waiting on the ESB to clear live wires.

Motorists are reminded that branches and debris remain on many roads. Please drive with caution.