Strategic plan for counselling and psychotherapy launched in Kilkenny

The Irish Association for Counsellors and Psychotherapists’ (IACP) Strategic Plan 2017 – 2020 was today launched by Minister of State John Paul Phelan, at the organization’s Annual Conference in Kilkenny.

The IACP aims to identify, develop and maintain professional standards of excellence in counselling and psychotherapy and to safeguard the public.

In addition, the IACP provides information, as well as setting and maintaining practice and training standards. The IACP was founded in 1981 and has 4,200 members nationwide, including 88 in County Kilkenny, 53 in County Carlow and 114 in County Wexford. There are accredited counsellors and psychotherapists in every county in Ireland and the association works to ensure that counselling and psychotherapy are recognized as an integral part of healthcare provision.

The IACP has established a comprehensive Code of Ethics and Practice. IACP also partners other National and International Counselling and Psychotherapy Associations to advance the development of Counselling and Psychotherapy. A Telephone Referral Helpline providing information on all areas relating to counselling and psychotherapy is provided at 01-2723427, 9am–5pm, Monday to Friday. A free comprehensive online directory of all accredited IACP Counsellors / Psychotherapists in Ireland is available at www.iacp.ie

*Kilkenny Bereavement Support has been appointed as the IACP Conference Charity Partner 2017. The main work of Kilkenny Bereavement Support is one to one support for the bereaved. The numbers attending are on the increase every year. Last year the group met with 115 people, 87 of whom were females and 28 males. Of these, 11 were under 18s. The organisation also sees bereaved people from surrounding counties. The group may be contacted at (056) 77 56538 www.kilkennybereavementsupport.com