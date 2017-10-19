Kilkenny appearance for former Emmerdale star tonight in Watergate

Described by the New York Times as “a breakneck, hair-raising comic tour of the contemporary American male psyche” this award winning play features acclaimed actor Liam O’Brien playing 12 distinct different roles. It will be staged in the Watergate Theatre tonight at 8pm.

From a grasping show-biz hustler; a latter-day Willy Loman on the road; a ghetto junkie and a gyrating heavy-metal rock star, the former Emmerdale star presents the most challenging work of a career that has seen him tour worldwide with companies such as Edward Hall’s Propeller and the West End production of The Rat Pack. He is joined on stage by Choice prize nominated musician Steve Ryan (Windings) who provides a live soundtrack to the production, which played to consecutive standing ovations across Ireland earlier this year