Three Kilkenny roads closed tomorrow until trees can be made safe

Loose branches and overhanging trees mean that three roads in Kilkenny will be closed for a duration tomorrow until they can be made safer.

Loose boughs overhanging the R701 Newmarket to Kilmoganny Road at Aghaviller have resulted in the closure of this section until the boughs can be removed. Local diversions are in place.

The height of the boughs means that specialist equipment is required to remove them. It is expected this will happen tomorrow afternoon, with the road re-opening shortly afterwards.

The L5143 Graigue, Callan is currently closed. The council says overhanging trees will be addressed tomorrow.

Thr L8219 in the Townsland of Pollagh, Skeoughvosteen is currently open, however work was not completed today so it must close again tomorrow from 9.30am to 5pm. A local diversion will be set up from Mountloftus to Miltown on the L4204.

Meanwhile, work has completed at Rathpatrick and the road is now open.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory for Kilkenny, with a Status Yellow warning in effect. Various parts of the country will experience strong winds at different times during this period, but in general, the winds will not be as severe as on Monday.

Motorists are reminded that branches and debris remain on many roads. Please continue to drive with caution.