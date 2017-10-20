Kilkenny deaths for Friday, October 20

The late Sean Buggy

The death has occurred of Sean Buggy, Rathpatrick, Crosspatrick, Johnstown, Kilkenny. Sean died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife Esther. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Caroline, sister Mary, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a close circle of neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Galmoy arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Tulla Cemetery, Threecastles.

The late Maura McGrath

The death has occurred of Maura McGrath, Ballaugh, Uskerty, Coon. Formerly a resident of St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Freshford. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and committed staff at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Sadly missed by her loving niece Mary-Catherine, Tommy, grand-nephew T.J., Martina, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mary-Catherine McGrath's Residence, Ballaugh, Uskerty from 12 noon on Friday. Vigil Prayers & Rosary on Friday night at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday evening at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Coon arriving for Mass at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.