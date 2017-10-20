Now in its 11th year, Savour Kilkenny has brought some of Ireland’s finest food producers, chefs and epicureans to the medieval city to enjoy a weekend of culinary delight and innovation. This year, Kilkenny Civic Trust welcomes festival goers to enjoy three unique events taking place as part of the Savour Kilkenny 2017 programme.

From noon to 5pm on Saturday October 28, the Medieval Mile Museum will invite the public to step back in time as craftspeople demonstrate medieval skills including; cooking, leatherwork, coin striking, weaving, arrow making and fletching. This event is free to the public and no booking is necessary.

At 5.30pm on Saturday evening, Executive Chef at Kilkenny’s prestigious Butler House, Ger Dunne, will present a demonstration in culinary skills at the Marble City Stage. Ger is renowned for his respect of local seasonal food and evolving style which creates unique dishes full of flavour, underpinned by a contemporary, less formal approach to fine cuisine. Again, admission to this event is free.

On Sunday afternoon at 3pm, Butler House will host Sounds of the Afternoon Sea. Conceptualised by Executive Chef Ger Dunne, this dining experience will feature a selection of the finest and most delicious seafood savouries - crabmeat with toasted brioche, lobster with caviar, mini bloody Mary prawn cocktails, Harty Oysters and Irish smoked salmon on Guinness bread - combined with some classic sweet pastries. (See booking details below).

“It’s a huge privilege for us to be involved with a superb SavourKilkenny programme,” said Kilkenny Civic Trust CEO, Ciaran Conroy.

"We hope all those coming along to the festival take the opportunity to visit the events at Kilkenny Civic Trust properties. Our doors are open to everyone at Butler House and the Medieval Mile Museum and we’d like to wish Savour Kilkenny the best of luck with their enormously successful event.”