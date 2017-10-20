UPDATED: More Kilkenny drivers caught in Garda crackdown on speeding

Gardaí and GoSafe have checked the speed of 53,460 vehicles with 106 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit as part of National Slow Down Day.

One of these vehicles was in Kilkenny where gardaí caught someone doing 74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R712 at Pennefatherslot, Kilkenny.

While another was doing 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone at the same location.

A third driver was caught doing 100km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R693 at Clashacrow Freshford Kilkenny.

Other notable incidents included:

· 106km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R334 at Cahernichole East, The Neale, Mayo

· 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 at Rathgoggan South, Charleville, Cork

· 102km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R446 at Ballyeighter, Aughrim, Galway

· 120km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford

· 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 at Lisfannan, Bridge End, Donegal

· 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N2 at Reaghstown, Ardee, Louth

· 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 at Clauass, Enniscorthy, Wexford

· 139km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 at Osberstown, Naas, Kildare

· 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 at Kill West, Kill, Kildare

· 110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N3 at Edenburt, Virginia, Cavan

· 93km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 at Coolcots, Wexford (applicable speed limit for truck/bus/vehicle towing. 80 is the limit on a road and 90 on a motorway )

Gardaí said: "We have had one vehicle detected at 139km/h in a 120 km/h zone travelling southbound on the M7 at Osberstown, Naas, Kildare. The other 3,072 vehicles checked at this location drove within the speed limit."

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau earlier this morning said: "I would like to commend those road users who are compliant,continue to drive safely and do not put themselves and other road users in danger.

"It is disappointing that 44 drivers were detected speeding putting every other road users in danger we urge all drivers to please slowdown.”