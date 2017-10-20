Kilkenny event going ahead - No Rain-ing in Reign of Terror

Organisers behind the community led sporting event ‘Reign of Terror’ in Kells Village tomorrow are keen to reassure participants that the event is moving ahead full steam.

A full review and risk assessment of the course has taken place and the necessary adjustments have been made to ensure everyone taking part and spectators alike will have a great day. The safety of participants is paramount and contingency plans are in place should adverse weather conditions affect the event.

Rugby legend Shane Byrne along with GAA Stars David Herity, Noel Hickey and TJ Reid are just some of the big Irish sporting names still lining up to take part in what is Ireland’s largest OCR event.

There will be something for everyone with Viking and Medieval Battle Displays from Déíse Medieval, historical tours of Kells Priory, and lots, lots more. Reign of Terror is a community and volunteer run event which is funded by Kilkenny LEADER Partnership. For more, see www.reignofterror.ie and for updates check out their Facebook Page.