Garda property stolen during Storm Ophelia in Kilkenny

Gardaí who responded to a report of fallen trees during the height of Storm Ophelia fell victim to an opportunist criminal.

Gardaí had closed off a road at Borrismore in Urlingford during the storm and placed sandbags, bollards, signs and mapro lights to inform the public.

When gardaí checked some two hours later they discovered the lights had been stolen.

“These cannot be recharged and are of no benefit or use to anyone apart from the gardaí,” said a garda spokesman who appealed to the perpetrator to return the property to a garda station.