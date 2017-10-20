Kilkenny water supply fully restored following Storm Ophelia

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council, has advised customers that treatment plants serving the city and county have full power restored and it is business as usual.

Irish Water thanked ESB Networks locally for their hard work in restoring power to the plants and helping to ensure that the effects of Storm Ophelia on customers in Kilkenny were resolved as quickly as possible.

Irish Water would also thanked the water services staff in Kilkenny County Council for their hard work and diligence during this storm event.