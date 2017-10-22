Kilkenny Reign of Terror huge success despite Storm Brian

Over 1,400 people took part in the Reign of Terror, obstacle course race around historic Kells Priory yesterday.

Storm Brian bypassed the event which was a huge success with participants really enjoying the challenging course which was modified to avoid The Kings River which was very high.

The event us run totally by volunteers from the village and Dunnamaggin GAA club and spearheaded by Billy Heffernan. Preparations are already underway for next year's Reign of Terror.