Calls for defibs to be stored in “old telephone boxes” in Kilkenny

Calls have been made for Kilkenny County Council to look into holders for defibrillators so the life-saving devices can be stored around the City – with old Irish telephone boxes suggested as an option.

At the October Kilkenny City Municipal District meeting, Cllr Andrew McGuinness said he is “aware of local groups campaigning for defibs to be put into all buildings, the back of taxis and defibs on the street”.

He said: “Heart of Kilkenny are campaigning to use old Irish telephone boxes, refurbish them and have them on busy streets."

