Kilkenny gardai - Be safe on the road this bank holiday weekend

So far this year a total of 17 people have lost their lives in road traffic collisions within the South-Eastern Region.

There can be no excuse for bad driver behaviour and I make no apologies for highlighting bad driving practices on our roads.

The primary causes of road fatalities remain excessive or inappropriate speed, alcohol use and the non-wearing of seatbelts. In addition, the use of a mobile phone while driving is a serious distraction to the driver and increases the risk to all road users.

The longer Winter evenings are now approaching and this brings added dangers to road users.

An Garda Síochána’s presence on the road network will be increased over the Bank Holiday Weekend. The key Lifesaver Offence categories of speeding, drink or impaired driving, using a mobile phone while driving and non-wearing of seatbelts will be specifically targeted for enforcement.

When using the road network over this weekend, and at all other times, motorists should ensure that they are driving within their capabilities, obeying speed limits and road traffic legislation generally. They should also take particular care to watch out for and respect pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Increased Presence

Motorists should be aware that there will be an increased Garda presence on our road network and no breaches of the legislation will be overlooked.

At this time of year, motorists should ensure that all lights are working correctly on their vehicles.

In cases where headlights are not working, a motorist’s visibility can be severely reduced. Likewise, when all lights are not functioning on a vehicle, this can be particularly dangerous to other road users as their ability to see your vehicle is seriously impaired. Please check your lights to ensure that they are all working correctly and that headlights are correctly focused.

I would also appeal to pedestrians, cyclists and in particular motorcyclists to take extra care when using the roads and to always wear high visibility apparel.

Please play your part in saving lives this weekend and let us strive to ensure that the remainder of 2017 is safer on roads in the South-Eastern Region.

Remember: stay safe, slow down, never drink and drive, wear your seatbelt and don’t use your mobile phone while driving.