Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, October 25

The late Margaret Cahill

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Cahill, Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Annie and loving sister of the late James, Paddy and Brid and Ned.: Deeply regretted by her cousins, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at Her Home from 7pm Tuesday.

Funeral payers on Wednesday at 7pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Clogh. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Maher

The death has occurred of Mary Maher (née Meagher), Ballinamona, Slieverue, Kilkenny on Tuesday, 24th October, at Havenwood Nursing Home, Ballygunner peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Charlie, sons Tommy and Cathal, daughter Catherine, daughters-in-law Elaine and Carmel, grandchildren Leah, Charlie and Joe, sisters Lily (Frisby) Kathleen (Keogh) and Imelda (Dunphy) brother Michael, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Gerard, nieces, nephews family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Havenwood Nursing Home, Ballygunner on Wednesday, 25th October, from 5pm with prayers at 7pm, removal on Thursday, 26th October, to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Maurice Ryan

The death has occurred of Maurice Ryan, 4 Laurel Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on the 24th October 2017, unexpectedly, at his home, Maurice, beloved husband of Loretto (Loll) and much loved father of Mary, Martin, James and Annette, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Billy, John, Mike and Pat, sisters Mary and Helen, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren Rachel, Dylan, Emily, Grace and Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnstons Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Rosary on Tuesday at 8 o'clock in Funeral Home. House private please.

The late John Stapleton

The death has occurred of John Stapleton, Maudlin St, Thomastown, Kilkenny peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Monday 23rd October 2017 (Ret. Beamish and Crawford). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy, sons Tony, Peter and Ray, daughters Una, Ann and Sally, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Billy, Frank and Tony, sisters Kit, Una, Binty, Bessy and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Wednesday with Rosary and Vigal prayers at 6pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. Family flowers only please.

The late Vincent Tennyson

The death has occurred of Vincent Tennyson, Togher Road., Urlingford, Kilkenny peacefully at home 24th. Oct. 2017. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Des and Muriel, adoring sisters Michelle, Anne-Marie and Noelle, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, grandaunt, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of very good friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 3 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the Mill Cemetery, Urlingford. House private on Thursday morning, please.