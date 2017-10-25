Arrest over Paulstown thefts
Gardaí raided two properties in Portarlington in connection with the crimes
One male has been arrested in connection with a number of thefts from cars in the Paulstown area earlier this month.
Gardaí raided two premises in Portarlington in Co Laois and arrested one male in connection with the thefts in Paulstown.
During the search property was recovered, which gardaí was stolen.
A file on the matter is being prepared and further arrests are expected.
