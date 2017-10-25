Kilkenny's Ballyfoyle Road footpath woes

Kilkenny County Council says the extension of a footpath on the Ballyfoyle Road may have to be done over a “phased basis”.

The footpath will cost around €80,000 - including public lighting - to complete and it will be put before members for consideration in the roads programme for next year.

The matter was raised at the October meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District, by Cllr Andrew McGuinness who asked if the construction of the footpaths could go ahead.

Senior Engineer at the Council, Seamus Kavanagh, said the extension could “maybe be done over a phased basis”.

He added: “If you can’t afford it all in next year’s budget.”

A footpath was put in place along the Ballyfoyle Road out as far as the Ring Road overpass in 2013, however, it simply ends at this point.

A 300m stretch of road with no paths and some bad bends continues out as far as a residential area of about 30 houses, including the Brooklawn estate.