BREAKING: Arrest made in connection with Kilmoganny drug seizure

Gardai have arrested a 23-year-old male in connection with a significant drugs seizure earlier today.

Aproximately E2,000 worth of ecstasy and amphetamines were seized in a rural location outside Kilmoganny.

The suspect is being detained at Thomastown Garda Station.

Operation Storm - a high profile garda operation is ongoing today in South Kilkenny. To date 16 arrests have been made and eight searches have taken place.