BREAKING: Arrest made in connection with Kilmoganny drug seizure
16 arrests so far this morning during Operation Storm
Gardai have arrested a 23-year-old male in connection with a significant drugs seizure earlier today.
Aproximately E2,000 worth of ecstasy and amphetamines were seized in a rural location outside Kilmoganny.
The suspect is being detained at Thomastown Garda Station.
Operation Storm - a high profile garda operation is ongoing today in South Kilkenny. To date 16 arrests have been made and eight searches have taken place.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on