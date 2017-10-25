Doctor gives evidence in case of Kilkenny man charged with attempted murder

A doctor has given evidence today at the trial of a Kilkenny man with paranoid schizophrenia who is charged with attempted murder.

Gerard Dowling (40) of The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the attempted murder of 60-year-old Simon Bourke at Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny City on July 13, 2016. He also pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to assaulting Mr Bourke causing him harm and to producing a knife during the same incident.

Dr Brenda Wright today told defence counsel Colman Cody SC that having examined Mr Dowling's history, she found that he was admitted to hospital on multiple occasions due to his diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia. She said he showed symptoms of paranoia and delusion including grandiose beliefs that he was a billionaire who designed airplane engines and had built an algorithm for the stock exchange.

As part of his delusions he also had beliefs about his former partner and sent her multiple threatening text messages in 2015. He was tried at Kilkenny Circuit Court earlier this year as a result of those text messages and found not guilty of those charges by reason of insanity.

Dr Wright will continue her evidence this afternoon in front of Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of six men and six women at the Central Criminal Court.