Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for assistance following a burglary at a house in a popular residential estate on the outskirts of the city.

A house at Fr Albert Place was targeted at approximately 9.30pm on Sunday night. The front door was forced open activating the alarm.

The culprit(s) fled the scene empty-handed.

Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.