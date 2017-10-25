Twenty six arrests made in County Kilkenny during Operation Storm
Vehicles seized and premises searched during three-day garda operation
Twenty six people have been arrested during Operation Storm which took place in the south of the county over the past three days.
11 people were arrested following the execution of warrants and a further 15 suspects were arrested in relation to suspected criminal activity.
30 checkpoints were carried out resulting in the seizure of three vehicles.
Ten premises were search resulting in two significant drugs seizures.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on