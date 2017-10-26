Kilkenny GAA confirm they are investigating incident in Ballyragget

The Kilkenny GAA County Board has confirmed that it is investigating an incident that took place on Tuesday night at a non-GAA event in Ballyragget.

County Officers met with representatives of St Patrick’s Ballyragget, on Wednesday night and will review its findings in the coming days.

The statement concluded by saying Kilkenny GAA will be making no further public comment at this time.

Kilkenny GAA began their investigation following the circulation of lewd images on social media. The GAA state categorically that the event was private, though pictures show the IHC trophy at the incident.

St Patrick's, now a senior club following their intermediate success on Sunday, held their winning celebrations on Sunday night and hosted the beaten club, Graigue/Ballycallan on Monday night.