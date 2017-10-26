Computer whizzes set for Kilkenny conference at Dojo Con

Hundreds of computer whizzes will travel to Kilkenny next year for a major conference for the ‘Coder Dojo’ computer coding community.

CoderDojo is the global network of free, volunteer-led, community-based programming clubs for young people. The Kilkenny club was established in 2012, and has gone from strength to strength.

‘DojoCon’ is the annual global conference for the CoderDojo community. In 2017, it was held in Warrington, UK, and it has now been confirmed that this year, it will take place in the Marble City.

The announcement came fittingingly during EU Code Week, which took place across Europe last week. It’s aim is to bring coding and digital literacy to more audiences in a fun way.

By now, Coder Dojo is a global movement, with more than 1,096 Dojos in 63 countries around the world. The Kilkenny club meets weekly in Dunmore Community Centre and has close to 90 young participants, 20 mentors and parent volunteers involved.

DojoCon 2018 will invite attendees from all over the world to visit Kilkenny and experience what the city has to offer individuals, families and organisations, from a hospitality perspective right through to being a potential location for technology companies.

Up to 700 visitors will arrive in Kilkenny for DojoCon 2018, with the Kilkenny club hosting the conference covering a large range of topics. With a strong focus on diversity the goal is to have 50% female representation hosting workshops and speaking.

There will be workshops and speakers covering website testing, computer games, robotics, data security, virtual reality. Attendees will also be invited to see the work Kilkenny is doing to become a smart city.

For more information on DojoCon 2018 contact coderdojokilkenny on Facebook or Twitter @CoderDojoKK.