Tributes to the late Ross Costigan, Kilkenny

Tributes are being paid to the late Ross Costigan, from Kilkenny, who died suddenly yesterday (Wednesday).

Ross was a well known and popular personality around Kilkenny. He was heavily involved in local music, film and theatre, and was highly regarded as a photographer.

The Kilkenny Arts Office has mourned his loss, posting a message to Facebook today.

"Ross was a wonderful photographer who captured the true essence of so many of our Arts Office projects over the years," it said.

Local theatre group Devious also said it was 'heartbroken and bereft'.

"The creative life of our town will be so much poorer without him," they said.

Ross was the beloved son of John and Jean and loving brother of Jacqueline, Mark and Jessica. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Funeral arrangements have been announced:

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 8pm on Friday with rosary at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm in St Canice's Church, followed by burial in Danesfort Cemetery.