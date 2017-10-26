Happy family Hallowe'en

You can really have some fun in Kilkenny with the kids this Halloween break.

There’s a great choice of activities from picking your own pumpkin straight from the field to (very slightly) scary ghost tours, with something to suit everyone in between; sports, arts and crafts, cookery, trick or treating, wand making and even yoga. So enjoy the holidays and try something different.

Here’s a taste of what’s on:

Savour Kilkenny

Kilkenny’s 11th annual food festival, “Savour Kilkenny” has a feast of treats for children this year from cookery competitions, arts and crafts, kids food markets and even yoga! Runs from Friday October 27th to Monday 30th. Many events require pre-booking. www.savourkilkenny.com.

Shankhill Castle’s ScareFest

A spooky Halloween festival in Shankill Castle, Paulstown. Pre-booking essential. Contact 087 7672656 or go to www.shankhillcastle.com.

Wand Making Workshop

What? Children will visit the impressive trees of Shankill and get to meet the Minister for Wands who provides them with their very own wand, wand licence, ink quill and a few handy spells.

Who? All ages. Children must be accompanied by parent/guardian

When? Saturday 28th October to Saturday 4th November

Cost? €12

Children’s Ghost Tours

What? Magical daytime journey through spooky Shankhill castle and woods.

Who? Anyone under 15. Children must be accompanied by parent/guardian

When? Saturday 28th October to Saturday 4th November

Cost? €15 for children. €8 for adults

Children’s Halloween deal for Wand & Quill workshop and Ghost Tour €22

Where? Shankhill Castle, Paulstown, Co Kilkenny

· Teen Twilight Tour

What? A creepy candle-lit half light tour at dusk of Shankhill’s most haunted rooms, corridors and ancient graveyard for teenagers and families.

Who? Ages 10 to 15 and families

When? Saturday 28th October to Saturday 4th November

Cost? Teens €20, Adults €15 (must be accompanied by a child)

Where? Shankhill Castle, Paulstown, Co Kilkenny

Castlecomer Discovery Park Spooktacular Halloween

For more information call 056 4440707 or go to www.discoverypark.ie.

Moody Monster Trick or Treat Family Trail

Follow the clues on our fun-filled Moody Monster Trick or Treat Trail through our mysterious woodland. Make your way back to the Visitor Centre to receive your trick or treat – a lump of Castlecomer coal or a special treat for the family to share? No need to book.

Who? All ages

When? Saturday 28th October to Sunday 5th November, 10 am to 4 pm

Cost? €10 per family

Also open during the holidays, depending on the weather, are Ireland’s longest over-water twin ziplines, Octagon High Ropes Course, Tree-Top Adventure Walk, Climbing Wall, Leap of Faith and Junior Woodland Adventure Course. Pre-booking required for all activities except Junior Climbing. Age/height restrictions apply to activities.

Kilkenny Pumpkin Picking Patch

What? Pick your own pumpkin straight from the field. Have fun with old school games and enjoy the scarecrows and witches. Wellies advised! Call 056 7722607 for information.

Who? Families

When? Daily until Tuesday 31st October.

Where? The Folly Guest House and Farm, Outrath, Kilkenny. Off ring road behind Woodies.

Cost? €7.50 including pumpkin

Nore Valley Park

Halloween fun for all the family. Contact 056 7727229.

What? During the day there’s pumpkin picking and carving and you can have a go at making a scarecrow. By night there’s a treasure hunt by torchlight. Hunt for reflective markers to solve the puzzle and win a prize. You can also toast marshmallows over the bonfire and there’s a terrifying scare maze. Bring a torch!

Who? Families.

When? Pumpkin picking – daytime from Saturday 21st October to Saturday 4th November (except Sunday 22nd). Treasure hunt & scare maze - Friday 27th October, Monday 30th and Tuesday 31st from 7 pm

Where? Nore Valley Park, Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny

Cost? €5 per person. Under 2’s free

MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre

What? Free party with ghoulish games such as a spider hunt and count the eyeballs. There will also be face painting, giant Halloween characters, fancy dress, pumpkin carving competition, DJ and loads of sweets.

Who? All ages.

When? Monday 30th October from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Where? Workhouse Square, MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre.

Cost? FREE!

Tennis Halloween Camps

A fun introduction to tennis or a fun way to improve skills. Pre-booking required. Contact Rena on 086 3060449

What? Tennis coaching by club coaches.

Who? From age 5

When? Monday 30th October to Friday 3rd November, 8.45 am to 11 am or 11 am to 1.15 pm.

Where? Kilkenny Tennis Club, Bennettsbridge Road, Kilkenny

Cost? €50 members, €60 non-members

Thomastown School of Food

Halloween kids cookery camps. To book call 056 7754397, email info@schooloffood.ie or go to www.schooloffood.ie.

What? Cook up a variety of sweet and savoury treats. The camp will also include a visit to our Market Garden where the students will pick vegetables to use at the camp.

Who? Ages 7 to 11

When? Three mornings. Tuesday 31st October to Thursday 2nd November, 10 am to 1 pm

Where? Thomastown School of Food, Dublin Road, Thomastown

Cost? €70

Kilkenny Cookery School

Hands-on Halloween cookery workshops. Pre-booking required. Contact Mary on 087 9533870.

Who? Ages 6 and over and 10 and over.

When? Saturday 28th October from 10 am to 12 noon for ages 6 and over and 1pm to 5pm for ages 10 and over.

Where? Kilkenny Cookery School, Friary Street, Kilkenny

Cost? €20 for ages 6 and over, €40 for ages 10 and over.

Ryeland House Halloween Cookery Camps

Halloween cookery camp with Ann Neary of Ryeland House Cookery School. Call 056 7729073 or 086 2767656 to book.

What? Halloween Cookery camps

Who? Ages 9 to 11 and ages 12 to 15

When? Wednesday 1st November for ages 9 to 11 and Friday 3rd for ages 12 to 15 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Where? Ryeland House Cookery School, Cuffesgrange, Co Kilkenny

Cost? €35

Halloween Party

What? The Bookcentre will be holding their annual Halloween party with fancy dress, colouring competition and other activities.

When? Saturday 28th October from 11 am to 1 pm

Where? The Bookcentre, High Street

Cost? FREE!

Watershed Halloween Camps

For information and booking contact 056 7734620 or go to www.thewatershed.ie.

Multi Activity Camp

Who? Children aged 4 to 13

When? Tuesday 1st to Friday 4th November from 9 am to 3 pm

Cost? €80 for 4 days or €25/day

Swimming Camp

Who? Swim levels 1 to 5

When? Tuesday 31st October to Friday 3rd November from 10 am to 11 am or 11.15 am to 12.15 am

Cost? €40 for 4 days or €12.50/day.