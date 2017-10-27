Kilkenny Watergate's variety concert - Incredible line-up

Since it was first staged three years ago, the Watergate Theatre’s variety concert has proven to be a great success. And it is back. The third annual variety concert will be held on Thursday, November 2 and will feature a host of singers, dancers and poets.

Kicking off proceedings will be Kilkenny based band Bold as Brass. Formerly known as the Ossory Big Band, the group consists of two tenor saxophones three alto saxophones, three trumpets , two guitarists plus drums , keyboards and vocals. On the night the audience will be treated to such classics as “Can’t take my eyes off of you”, Sway, “I will survive” and “Its not Unusual”.

Although currently living in Kildare, Ellen Stapleton spent many years on stage at the Watergate. She returns to perform some traditional ballads including Secret Love and Silent O’Moyle.

Braving the world of comedy will be John Rice from Johnswell. Currently studying arts and drama at NUI Galway John reckons the time is just right to treat the Kilkenny audience to some of his humour.

One section that has worked very well in previous variety shows is the poetry section. This year the theme is “Poems we learned at school”. The section is directed by Michael Casey and readers on the night include Pat Shortall, Joyce Keating, John Coogan, Clare Gibbs and Jim Carroll. Readers will recite poems by Thomas Hood, Emily Dickenson, Patrick Kavanagh, and Seamus Heaney.

Kilkenny School of Ballet, senior students will transport you to the streets of Paris through their passion of classical contemporary and lyrical ballet. Kilkenny academy of dance has been in existence for nearly 30 years and is under the direction of Finn Power and Gemma Grant.

Emmet Donlon is a member of St Mary’s Choral Society and works as an istrumentalist in the Defence Forces Army band. Emmet will perform Bring him home (Les Miserables) and If I loved you (Carousel )

Emma McGuinness, Nicola Brennan, Declan Taylor, Eoghan Fingleton, Delia Lowery, David Brydone, Shauna McNamara, Orla Reade and Edwina Cummins come together to present extracts from the world of musicals. The compilation will be directed by Declan Taylor.

The evening is produced by Siobhan Cody and music will be performed by pianist Martin O Reilly. As in 2016, MCs will be Ken McGuire and Hazel Fahy.