Butler House bid for Bróg Maker licence following council purchase

It has emerged that Kilkenny Civic Trust, which owns and operates Butler House on Patrick Street, has made an offer for the drinks licence of the Bróg Maker pub, recently purchased by Kilkenny County Council.

On Monday, it was confirmed the Castlecomer Road property was bought by the local authority for a sum of €850,000. However, several local councillors and members of the public have questioned the decision to buy the pub, and were unhappy to learn of the deal only after it was complete.

There were also questions regarding what was to happen the pub's license going forward. Following an enquiry from the Kilkenny People, council director of services Mary Mulholland said it was her understanding the licence is being purchased by the Civic Trust.

The Civic Trust yesterday confirmed it had made an offer. CEO Ciaran Conroy said the Trust had been 'keeping our ear to the ground' in case anything arose.

Mr Conroy said facilities had been upgraded at Butler House in recent months, and could strengthen its offering to further accommodate things like weddings and corporate functions.

"It's a beautiful property, and we've had good feedback," he said.

"We could make it more - we're in a very competitive market and people have high expectations."

Kilkenny Civic Trust is a registered charity set up by the local authority in 1989, and has been involved in managing property and assisting in various projects. It has an eight-member board, including two local councillors David Fitzgerald and Andrew McGuinness, and the council's chief executive Colette Byrne.