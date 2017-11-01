File to go to DPP on Ballyraggett incident

A file is being prepared for the DPP into an incident which took place in Ballyragget last week.

Lewd images appeared online of an event, described by the GAA as a private function. In some of the images, the trophy for the Intermediate Hurling Championship is visible.

Gardaí have confirmed that an investigation is underway into the incident and it is understood that a file on the matter will be sent to the DPP over the coming weeks in relation to the incident.

St Patrick’s had won the Kilkenny IHC the Sunday prior to the incident.

Officials from the Ballyragget club and Kilkenny GAA Board have said that they will co-operate fully with any investigation.