Census: Number of unpaid carers and those with disabilities rises in Kilkenny

The number of unpaid carers in Kilkenny increased by 6.6% over five years - and the amount of hours care they provide has risen also, according to new data from Census 2016.

New data published today shows 4,321 people who stated that they provided regular unpaid personal help for a friend or family member with a long-term illness, health problem or disability comprised 4.4% of the county’s population in April 2016. This was an increase of 266 people on 2011.

Carers indicated they provided 150,823 hours of care per week - an average of 39.4 hours per carer per week. The total amount of weekly care hours was an increase of 16,790 hours (12.5%) on 2011 - although not all carers indicated the number of care hours they provided.

In 2011, the 11,939 people with at least one disability comprised 12.5% of Kilkenny’s population. In Census 2016, the 13,332 people with at least one disability made up 13.4% of the county’s population, compared with 13.5% at national level.

In Kilkenny, 6,149 people indicated that they had 'a difficulty with pain, breathing, or any other chronic illness or condition', while 1,132 indicated they had blindness or a serious visual impairment and 2,303 had deafness or a serious hearing impairment.

Meanwhile, in April 2016, the majority of those living in Kilkenny stated that their health was either 'very good' (60,482 people, 61.0%) or 'good' (27,306 people, 27.5%), compared with 61.8% ('very good'), and 27.3% ('good') in 2011.

The 1.5% (1,497 people) who stated that their health was 'bad/very bad' was just below the percentage at national level, and a 13.1% increase on the 1,324 who stated that their health was 'bad/very bad' in 2011.

The Central Statistics Office today published 'Census 2016 Profile 9 – Health, Disability and Carers'. The report shows that 87.0% of the population considered themselves to be in 'very good' (59.4%) or 'good' (27.6%) health.