Merlyn Showers Kilkenny bought by Norcros for almost €70m

A leading Kilkenny firm, shower enclosures company Merlyn Industries, has been purchased by Norcros for €68.3m.

Staff were informed this morning, Thursday of the sale to the UK company which also owns such brands as Triton showers and Johnson titles.

Merlyn empoys 58 staff in Kilkenny, and has sales teams in the UK and Asia.

Most of Merlyn's products are sold in the UK and mainland Europe.

Merlyn will continue to be run by its existing management team led by company CEO, Charlie Soden and under Norcros’s ownership will further develop its Kilkenny operations.