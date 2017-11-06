Kilkenny Bangers and Mash in aid of The Samaritans on Thursday

The Kilkenny Samaritans will hold its annual Bangers & Mash Lunch in The Pembroke Kilkenny Hotel, Patrick Street, Kilkenny on Thursday from 12.30 to 2.30pm. Donation €10.



The Samaritans provide support to anyone experiencing emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide. Demand for the services in the Kilkenny/Carlow area continues to rise and in order to meet the needs of the community, the annual Bangers and Mash lunch raises some vital funds towards the running of the service.

Super Valu Market Cross has agreed to donate its award winning sausages for the event. Deegan’s Fruit and Vegetable Suppliers will once again provide the potatoes and the exceptional staff of the Pembroke will prepare and serve up the lunch in style.

“Thousands of people in the Kilkenny/Carlow area experience mental health issues each year. The Samaritans offer a crucial listening service to help those in need. I am delighted to launch this very worthy event. The annual Bangers and Mash lunch always draws a huge crowd. For just €10 you can taste the delights of Super Valu’s award winning sausages and the Pembroke’s famous onion gravy while at the same time supporting the Samaritans,” Celebrity Chef and Broadcaster Edward Hayden said.

“Unfortunately demand for the services of the Samaritans continues to rise in the Kilkenny/Carlow area. The monies raised from this lunch will ensure we can provide vital support and services for those most in need in our community. Drop in and enjoy a nice lunch. We would really appreciate people’s support on the day,” Raymond Lannen Samaritans Carlow/Kilkenny said.