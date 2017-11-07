Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, November 7

The late Mary Butler

The death has occurred of Mary Butler (née Dowling), Coolcullen, Coon, Kilkenny at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyraggett. Deeply regretted by her son, Willie, her sisters, Sally, Kay and Nancy, her brothers-in-laws, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyraggett. Funeral prayers on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Coon, travelling via her residence. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary tonight, Monday, at 8:00 p.m. in the nursing home.

The late Lar Murphy

The death has occurred of Lar Murphy, No 7, Westfield Drive, Loughboy, Kilkenny. Lar passed away suddenly on Sunday at his home. Beloved husband of Ann and much loved father of Keith, Dave and Emily. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brothers Edward, Tony, Steven, Niall and Derek, sisters Georgina and Helen, his adored grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and fiends.

Reposing at his home from 6p.m. on Monday (November 6th). Funeral Prayers on Wednesday at 9.30a.m. at his home followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy for 10.30a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. Rosary on Tuesday at 8p.m. at his home.