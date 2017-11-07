Kilkenny town on a winning streak

For the second week in a row, Castlecomer will have a contestant on RTE's game show, winning Streak. Amazingly, near neighbours and good friends, Paddy McGinty and Patrick Downes beat the odds.

On Saturday Paddy McGinty won a massive €42,000 in cash on the Gameshow - promising to buy a goat with some of his winnings. And his luck rubbed off in the community as his near neighbour, Patrick Downes, had his name drawn out of the drum to appear on the show this Saturday.

Pat (65) revealed that his winnings will come in handy as he plans to wed his long-time partner Mary Downes on December 28. The couple have been together for 28 years.

Mary is no stranger to a bit of luck herself as six years ago she won a whopping €57,000 on the National Lottery Big Money Game with Derek Mooney.

True to the song GAA coach Paddy McGinty (47), originally from Co Donegal, took two lucky goat mascots with him when he appeared on the show on Saturday. He comes from a large family who all travelled to Dublin for the show. They included his mother Patricia, six sisters Mary, Grace, Catriona, Dympna, Jean and Patricia, and two brothers James and Dermot. He was also joined by daughters Grace and Shauna in the audience and a contingent of friends from Kilkenny.

Paddy had a pint with this week's Kilkenny contestant, Pat, in the local pub on Saturday after the show. The two men know each other as they leave nearby each other and meet in the local bar.

Pat bought his Winning Streak scratch card in Topaz service station on Castlecomer Road when he was in taxing his van. He retired this year as caretaker from Holy Family National School in Carlow.

Pat made a promise that when he retired he would spend it connecting with people who he hadn’t seen in a long time and travelling.

He said with his wedding only weeks away his appearance on Winning Streak could not have come at a better time. As well as paying off the wedding, romantic Pat is going to bring Mary to Paris on their honeymoon early next year.

Pat is also a vintage car enthusiast and loves going to see classic cars. He is a proud member of the Wexford Sports and Classic Cars Club and travels more than 70 kilometres to the club’s meetings.