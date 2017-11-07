Christmas bonus: Free parking in two Kilkenny City carparks on certain dates this December

There's some good news for Christmas shoppers in Kilkenny this December, with free parking to be made available in some city carparks over the festive period on a number of specified dates.

A number of local councillors have been sharing the news on social media this evening. Cllr Breda Gardner has encouraged people to make the most of the free facilities by getting in early and using the time wisely.

The arrangements are as follows:

At Market Yard, parking will be free from 9am to noon on:

Monday, December 11 to Thursday, December 14 inclusive;

Monday, December 18 to Thursday, December 21 inclusive.

There will be no charges between Monday, December 25 – Wednesday, December 28.

At County Hall, the car park will be open and free to use on weekends from 8.30am to 6.30pm. There will be no charges between Monday, December 25 – Wednesday, December 28.