Doire Press Writers David Butler and Annemarie Ní Churreáin visit Kilkenny as part of upcoming reading tour: Bodies, Belonging and Borders

Award-winning poets Annemarie Ní Churreáin (author of BLOODROOT) David Butler (author of All The Barbaric Glass) will take part in a very special reading of their works at Stone House Books in Kilkenny nest Tuesday.

“Travel and the physical landscape is very much connected to my desire to write, explore and unbury histories. I'm particularly excited about the trip to Kilkenny. I'm reading up on the stories around Kilkenny Castle and thinking already about the theme of 'siege'.

"Readings are part of the deeply personal and restorative journey that Bloodroot has taken me on. With every reading of these poems, I’m conscious of my own history, my grandmothers, and of the women from whom I come, whose voices were not always heard, whose stories were not only muted out of the family, but out of society. The poems in Bloodroot come out of a place where silence was expected and enforced, and I never take for granted the fact that poetry allows me to turn that silence inside out.

"For me, poetry is very much bound up with the body. Bloodroot is a meditation on the theme of origins, and the title poem references the fact that in the Spring of 1951 my grandmother Annie left Derry, to travel down into the midlands where she gave birth at the Castlepollard Mother and Baby Home. Some months later she returned home again, back across the border, without her baby. The body and how it belongs us to history is very much at the heart of this book. Other poems in Bloodroot speak of individual body parts; a stray foot washed up on shore; an infant’s eleventh finger; a skull newly shaved like a spear-thistle. Even if I tried, I would not be able to erase the body from my poems such is the compulsion of it to be acknowledged. It’s a source of personal sadness for me that debate about women’s bodies is current again. I hope that in some small way the poems in Bloodroot will provide readers with a space for personal reflection. Poetry is born out of a deeply autonomous place, and I'm thrilled to be part of this tour because I think the readings will provide a space where the body can, in an authentic way, be seen and heard again”

A recent review into her first collection published by The London Economic described her 'as the finest poet I have encountered for the first time in damn near forty years'.

"The previous one was Leonard Cohen. It’s been worth the wait. These are the poems the world, and particularly its women, have been waiting for. I guess we all dreamt of the river, and the river came bearing a poet," remarked reviewer, Hubert O'Hearn.

In 2013, Annemarie was selected for the Emerging Writer Series at the Cork Spring Poetry Festival and the Poetry Ireland Introductions Series. More recently, she has been awarded literary fellowships by Akademie Schloss Solitude (Germany), JackKerouac House (Orlando) and Hawthornden Castle (Edinburgh). Annemarie is co-founder of Upstart and a 2011 graduate of the M.Phil Creative Writing at the Oscar Wilde Centre, TCD.

David Butler is a novelist, poet and playwright. His most recent novel, City of Dis (New Island) was shortlisted for the 2015 Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year. In 2016 David received a Per Cent Literary Arts Commission to compose a poetry sequence for Blackrock Library. Literary prizes include the Fish International Award for the short story, the SCDA, Cork Arts Theatre and British Theatre Challenge for drama, and the Féile Filíochta, Ted McNulty and Brendan Kenneally awards for poetry. All the Barbaric Glass is David's second poetry collection.

The reading will take place next Tuesday (November 14) at Stonehouse Books and admission is free. All are welcome.