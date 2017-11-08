Yulefest Kilkenny launched with exciting programme for all

A very special guest came to launch the Yulefest Kilkenny programme - Santa turned up at MacDonagh Junction shopping centre with plenty of good cheer and the promise of a great December for young and old in Kilkenny.

Along with Mayor Michael Doyle, the second annual running of Yulefest Kilkenny was launched

Mayor Doyle said “Yulefest is a Kilkenny County Council initiative that commenced in 2016, and this year the programme of events has been greatly enhanced with even more entertainment and festive delights for all ages, including lots of free events for everyone to enjoy”.

Highlights this year include spectacular performances such as – Paul Brady in Concert, Handel’s Messiah, and the Aris Celebration Choir, to mention just a few. The festival presents a Get Active/ Medieval Week, Cultural Week, and Arts Week.

The hope is that this programme will attract many visitors to Kilkenny to soak up the atmosphere, and experience something magical throughout Kilkenny city and county.

The Yulefest website www.yulefestkilkenny.ie was also formally launched by Councillor Pat Dunphy. Councillor Dunphy “complimented the website (designed by John Cleere of Red Lemonade Design), and in particular the community based projects, that he hopes will connect lots of people in a very positive way at this special time of year”.