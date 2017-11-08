40,000 skaters expected for Kilkenny on Ice

Kilkenny is preparing for another big freeze this year as Kilkenny on Ice returns to The Hub in Cillín Hill.

Last year almost 40,000 people went to the rather cool event at Cillín Hill which injects approximately €1.5 million into the local economy.

Last year alone Kilkenny on Ice donated over €4000 to local and national charities and gave over 100 spot prizes to local clubs, charities and schools.

This year the rather cool event, which runs at The Hub at Cillín Hill from November 25 to January 14 boasts 600 square metres of and the 30-metre Mammoth Ice Slide.

Also making a reappearance this year are the Bungee Trampolines. There will also be refreshments and food in the friendly Ice Café.

Frequent skaters can avail of an Ice Club Season Ticket where a once off fee will guarantee them unlimited ice-skating.

There is also a very attractive package for school’s and groups who wish to book out of hour’s sessions at a very reasonable rate.

Skate and Stay is another project being developed in partnership with Kilkenny hotels.

Tony Coy says that Kilkenny has so much to offer this Christmas and it is important that we promote all things Kilkenny throughout the country and beyond.

Tickets are on sale at the box office in Supermacs High St from noon to 3pm Thursday and Friday and 1pm to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday or anytime at the counter in Supermacs.

Early Bird tickets are now on sale along with gift vouchers and “Ice Club” season tickets which make excellent Christmas presents.

The box office will remain open until Christmas eve.

Online bookings don’t incur a booking fee and can be made through www.kilkennyonice.com and bookings for schools, clubs and parties on the box office on ( 086) 72236660.

Organisers also pointed out while many local businesses have supported Kilkenny on Ice with their rinkside advertising there are still a few spaces left. Anyone wishing to add their business to the rinkside please contact Stephanie Coy 0862236660.

For further contact www.kilkennyonice.com or phone 0862236660