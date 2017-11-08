Controversial Kilkenny sports shop sign does not have planning permission - Fitzgerald
SportsDirect sign unauthorised
The unauthorised sign next to the traditional shop front at Mac Eneaney's chemist shop
The controversial sign on the front of the SportsDirect shop on High Street, Kilkenny does not have planning permission.
Cllr David Fitzgerald confirmed that it is unauthorised and wants it removed immediately. Cllr Fitzgerald, the chairman of Kilkenny County Council explained that while the shop had permission for 'a' sign, the detail and type of sigh was to have been agreed beforehand with the local authority.
"That did not happen and this sign must be removed immediately," Cllr Fitzgerland said.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on