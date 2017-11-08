You cannot miss this - Kilkenny hurling legend Tommy Walsh to interview former team mates and present stars at Kilkenny motor show

The opening night of the Kilkenny Motor Show will be something special this year - as former All Star and hurling legend Tommy Walsh tackles present and past hurlers - but this time with a microphone.

The organisers of the Motor Show, representing the major car dealers in Kilkenny, are adding something different, and the something different this time will feature Tommy interviewing a number of current inter-county players.



The panel to be interviewed will include Cillian Buckley, T.J. Reid, Richie Hogan, Walter Walsh and his brother, Padraig Walsh. This will be a no holds barred discussion with the intrepid Tommy shooting the questions.

Tommy will talk hurling matters for 30 minutes or so, and there will be a Q and A session with patrons invited to fire questions at the panel too. The start of what could be classed as 'The Tommy Walsh' show will be 7.30pm.

"This is something different," Mr Kevin Morrissey, Chairman of the Motor Show, explained. "We want people to feel a part of it.

"This is a total Kilkenny effort. All the brands on sale in Kilkenny City are represented."

