Kilkenny People Almanac on sale now - pick up a copy at all good newsagents

As the year concludes and we look back on 2017, you can sit back and enjoy the Kilkenny People’s latest publication, our bumper edition almanac.

This publication will highlight local achievements, record the highs, savour the successes and remember poignantly those who have passed to their eternal reward during the past year.

You will find in Almanac some entertaining articles, thoughtful profiles, excellent sports features, and the very best local pictures taken during the year.

It’s certainly the case that this very special edition will be of great interest to everyone from Kilkenny.

While we may look back, we also take a look at local people who we expect to make it big in the coming years.

Sean Keane interviews Damien Ryan Flood, our Arctic explorer, Darren Hassett talks to local snail farmers while Nora Twomey recalls her role in the creation of ‘The Breadwinner’ with Mary Cody.

Features

There are features on Pat Nolan, the man who cycled around Ireland this year to raise funds for a scholarship for a young academic. And, Lil Coogan looking fabulous is also a nice interview. Joan Cleere recalls 150 years of Thomastown church, while Sam Matthews looks at the one of the most hugely significant developments in the city, with the opening of the Medieval Mile Museum.

Throughout the pages we remember those who have passed during the year, with obituaries on those loved ones.

The edition also features some very interesting historical features from Sean Keane, in particular a look at the various bridges in Kilkenny, those famous river crossings which connect communities and which have stood the test of time.

From the Ferry bridge near New Ross to the viadcut in Thomastown, these articles will certainly be treasured in their local communities.

We also publish some great picture galleries — notably of the Royal visit of Charles and Camilla to Kilkenny — and also a look back at some nostalgic pictures from our Yesteryears publication from earlier this year. Some of those pictures didn’t make the deadline but we are delighted to get the chance to publish them again.

We look back on the Pink Run in the city, the first time there was one held outside Dublin, led out by Irish Oympian Sonia O’ Sullivan.

As you would expect, our sports pages are very strong and there is a wonderful interview with Paddy Butler from Freshford by John Knox.

There is also a must for hurling fans, the full list of panels that played in All-Ireland finals to the county, updated. Certainly something worth cherishing.

In soccer, there is a look back by Trevor Spillane at some giant-killing acts in 2017 — remember Thomastown United taking out Shamrock Rovers.

Kilkenny’s story is a wide and varied one and we do hope that this publication will be treasured. We have enjoyed putting the publication together and we would like to thank all those who submitted material.

As the Kilkenny People celebrates 125 years, this really is a nice publication, at a time of the year when we can look back , read and enjoy it.

Brian Keyes

Editor, Kilkenny People