My Kilkenny Life with Peter Healy

Peter Healy will appear in Seán O’Casey’s acclaimed classic, The Plough and the Stars, a Barnstorm Watergate Theatre Co-production from Wednesday, November 29 to Saturday, December 2, inclusive.

He is the subject of this week's My Kilkenny Life

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Kilkenny?

Any of the many festival weekends. There are many to choose from but personally I love the Cat Laughs and the Rhythm and Roots weekends. Great talent is always brought here to Kilkenny for our entertainment (thanks to Kilkenny, I discovered Milton Jones) and there is always a fantastic atmosphere around the city during festivals.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime — and why?

As I’m not originally from Kilkenny I wouldn’t have as much knowledge of people who have made an impact but I feel that the hurling team have definitely made the biggest contribution since I’ve been visiting and living in Kilkenny.

The passion, the pride, the colours, the homecomings, the banter – it’s great to see and be a part of.

Visiting Kilkenny to attend Nowlan Park with my Dad. I don’t remember much of the game as I was very young, only about 9, but it was a great day – full of excitement coming down on the train with all the other Dublin fans.

What’s your favourite part of the county — and why?

Well, as my wife is from Kilfane, I could get in trouble by mentioning any other part of Kilkenny, but in fairness, I do love it.

I’ve spent many days there, walking around the woods, visiting the old church and the statue of The Long man, visiting the pub of the same name, and Kilfane House.

What about a favourite local walk — or view?

I know it’s cliche but you can’t beat the Kilkenny Castle Park on a sunny day!

Throw in a nice ice cream from van on the road and I’m happy.

What do you think gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

The people! Ye are so friendly and welcoming. There is always a great buzz around the city – it’s a small city with a big heart.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Same as all around the country unfortunately – Homelessness.

There are too many people living on the streets, and this has become a bigger issue in Kilkenny in recent years.



If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

As I work with children I would really like to see more amenities for children and young people in Kilkenny.