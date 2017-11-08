Countdown begins for the 2017 Kilkenny Business Awards

The countdown has begun to one of the most hotly anticipated and glamorous events in Kilkenny’s business calendar, the Kilkenny Business Awards, sponsored by State Street.

The black-tie banquet and awards’ ceremony takes place at Lyrath Estate Hotel on November 25th and tickets are now available from the organisers, Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce.

At the gala event the host, broadcaster, Mary Kennedy, will reveal the 20 category winners along with the overall ‘Business of the Year’ award and the prestigious ‘Lifetime Achievement’ and ‘President’s’ awards.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People Mary said, “I am really looking forward to being in Kilkenny, on November 25th. It is great to see so much talent, innovation and hard work in the Kilkenny business community and I look forward to seeing you there.”

The event will see over 500 local businesspeople gather for an evening of networking, dining and dancing to celebrate business, entrepreneurship and innovation in Kilkenny. The evening begins with a Champagne reception accompanied by Dynamica Quartet followed by the glittering awards’ ceremony taking place at Lyrath Estate Hotel’s Kilkenny Convention Centre. A memorable evening is promised with a sumptuous four-course dinner, amazing spot prizes and the unveiling of Kilkenny’s top businesses. After the final award is announced, guests can carry on the celebration with DJ Eoin O’Sullivan.

Kilkenny Chamber has announced that the charity partner for the event will be the Kilkenny Carlow Home Care Team. The charity provides support in the home to individuals who have been diagnosed with cancer, and their families.

Kilkenny Chamber President, Deirdre Shine said, “I greatly admire the work of Kilkenny Carlow Home Care Team and I am delighted to partner with them this year; I hope guests will support them generously. The Kilkenny Business Awards is not only great fun but a great place to do business and I am looking forward to meeting with the finalists, businesses and colleagues in Lyrath on November 25th.”

The Kilkenny Business Awards will take place on November 25th in Lyrath Estate Hotel. Tickets for this year’s black-tie gala banquet and awards’ ceremony are now available online priced between €65 and €95 plus VAT at www.kilkennychamber.ie or by calling 056 7752767. #KKBizAawards

