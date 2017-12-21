CBS Kilkenny to hold first reunion in almost 40 years

For over 150 years the Christian Brothers School in James’ Street Kilkenny has welcomed through its doors thousands of young boys.

From the hallowed halls of this historic site pupils have gone throughout the world enabled by their good education and have taken their place in communities.

Graduates of CBS Kilkenny are contributing to the spiritual, economic, legal, educational, medical, sporting and social surroundings in which they find themselves.

It is within this deep sense of gratitude, appreciation and thanksgiving that a reunion has been organised for anyone who started in the CBS Kilkenny in 1974 and 1975, or who finished in 1979 and 1980.

It is hoped that as many as possible will attend for this first reunion in almost forty years. The reunion will take place on April 14 of next year.

At 6.30pm people will gather at the school for a short walk about and a reflection for past pupils who have died. At 8pm then people will meet in Harry’s Bar in Langton’s for some light refreshments.

If you’re interested in attending, please email: cbsreunion@hotmail.com or contact one of the committee members.

You can call: David Dore (085-8532091); Roderick Whearty (086 – 8133661); Ned Phelan (086-8190079) or Aidan Fitzpatrick (086-8818488).