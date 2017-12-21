Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, December 21

The late Elizabeth Power

The death has occurred of Elizabeth ( Bessie ) Power (née Moore)

Clomoney, Goresbridge, Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Ann and Martha, sons Pat and Ken, brother Leo, grandchildren, great - grandchildren,nephew, nieces, relatives and many friends. R. I. P. Reposing at her residence from 4pm to 9pm today (Thursday ). Funeral to arrive at St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge for requiem Mass at 2pm on Friday. Burial afterwards in St. Lazerian's cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation. Family only on Friday morning please.

The late John Cooney

The death has occurred of John Cooney, ("Sonas", Smithlands North, Waterford Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Ard na Gréine, Clonmel on 20th December 2017, peacefully at home, in the loving care of his family, John, former C.E.O. South Eastern Health Board, deeply regretted by his loving wife Elsie, son Emmet, daughter Helen, sister Mary, grandchildren Sofia and Adam, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces Patricia, Regina and Camilla, extended family and a wide circle of colleagues and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny from 4 o'clock on Thursday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.

The late James Hilary Delahunty

The death has occurred of James Hilary Delahunty, Curraghmartin, Carrigeen, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his sisters Della and Teresa, brother-in-law Sean, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow on Thursday from 5.00pm until 7.00pm. Requiem Mass at St. Kevin’s Church, Carrigeen on Friday at 11.00am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

The late

The death has occurred of John MOORE

Newbridge, Kildare / Lisdowney, Kilkenny



Suddenly at his residence; beloved husband of Esther and loving father to Liam and Alice. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and children, mother Kitty, brothers Bill and Tony, sister Maria, mother-in-law Margaret, aunts, uncle-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his mother’s residence (Ballyconra, Ballyragget) from 2.00pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8.00pm. Removal to St Brigid’s Church, Lisdowney on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Aharney Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

The late Richard Phelan

The death has occurred of Richard Phelan, late of Ballinalina, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny. Former Farmer and cattle dealer. Peacefully in the care of the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Vincent, Dermot and Niall, partners-in-law, grandchildren, brothers bobby, Tom, John, Brendan, Denny, Dominick, Pius and the late Ollie, sisters Ann, Imelda and Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The late Louise Walsh

The death has occurred of Louise Walsh, Moanteenmore, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny and 43 Marble Court, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny, died 19th December 2017, peacefully at her home. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Caroline and Joe, her children Rian, and Eve, partner Philip, brothers Michael, and David, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends R.I.P. Reposing at her parents residence in Moanteenmore from 4 0 clock on Thursday with removal on Saturday morning to Church of the Assumption, Gowran arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 0 clock. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary at 9 o clock Friday night at her parents residence. House private on Saturday morning

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, 21st, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Tullahought Church. Requiem Mass on Friday, 22nd, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.