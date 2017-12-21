Christmas forecast for Kilkenny predicts balmy temperatures

For anyone who had a flutter on the 7/1 odds for a white Christmas in Kilkenny, it's looking extremely unlikely.

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures of between 9 and 10 degrees Celsius over Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day in Kilkenny.

There will be some rain on Monday evening with temperatures at night going down to as low as 3 degrees Celsius.

The wet weather will continue into Stephen's Day on Tuesday morning and it'll be a much cooler day with temperatures ranging between 2 and 5 degrees Celsius.

There'll be a chance of some sunshine in the afternoon but it'll mostly be cloudy and mild across the Festive period.